After a gap of four years, he returned as vice-president. Now he is chairman of VCA’s cricket development committee

Ex-India pacer Prashant Vaidya

Listen to this article Ranji champs Vidarbha reaping rewards for sound decisions x 00:00

Traditionally, the Vidarbha cricket team was never considered a powerhouse in the Indian domestic cricket scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another era, Vidarbha languished in the bottom tier of the Ranji Trophy championship.

But one look at the list of recent Ranji Trophy winners will tell you that Vidarbha has claimed the silverware three times (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2024-25) in the last seven seasons. Add two Irani Cup triumphs after their respective Ranji wins in 2018 and 2019 and you have a team that is nothing short of accomplished. Mumbai, who they beat in the semi-finals this year to somewhat make up for the 2023-24 final loss, will only nod in agreement.

It all started in 2009

What has made Vidarbha such a formidable force? Things started to change when a residential cricket academy was established in 2009 at the initiative of Prashant Vaidya, the former India fast bowler, who represented Vidarbha for almost a decade (1987-1996) before moving to Bengal.

In a recent chat with mid-day, Vaidya, who played four ODIs for India, said: “We had the talent, but there was no robust cricketing structure. So in 2009, we established a residential cricket academy for the 14-18 age group in Nagpur.”

Vaidya’s initial stint with Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) ended in 2012.

After a gap of four years, he returned as vice-president. Now he is chairman of VCA’s cricket development committee.

Chandrakant Pandit and Wasim Jaffer were also roped in as coach and player respectively in 2017. These moves had a positive impacts on Vidarbha cricket.

Pandit’s positive impact

“Boys in the age group of 14 to 18 were selected through mass selections in all the districts. Almost all current players are products of the academy.

“We got the best coaches who imparted the best technical support and positive exposure required for high performance. Bringing top coaches was important. Paras Mhambrey [former India fast bowler] did a fantastic job. Then, getting Chandrakant Pandit was the correct decision as I knew he could be the best person to do what is required for the Vidarbha cricket team. He instilled the right attitude, self belief and provided winning confidence.

More focus was placed on rural areas to identify talent and put them through the process.

“Special focus was given on the training part as that was the area we thought we were lacking a bit. We ran a regular trainers programme and all the junior age groups now follow a uniform training plan. Our teams have performed and won in all age groups which is a sign of a good supply chain and the reason for our

consistency,” said Vaidya.