Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Gill’s ton in vain as Punjab lose to Karnataka

Punjab skipper and opener Shubman Gill (102) struck a classy century, but failed to save his team from an innings defeat to Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Saturday.

Gill added 95 runs on the third day to his overnight seven to score 102 from 171 balls from which he struck 14 fours and three sixes. He scored his first fifty off 119 balls and the next 50 came in just 40 balls. He was the eighth batsman dismissed in Punjab’s second essay after they conceded a huge 420-run lead in the first innings.

Punjab were shot out for 213 in 63.4 overs in their second innings to lose by an innings and 207 runs.

