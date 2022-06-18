Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh firm favourites vs Bengal

Bengal were 96-4 at stumps, needing another 254 runs to reach the stiff winning target of 350

Representative Image

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran’s unbeaten 52 after Shahbaz Ahmed’s superb all-round show gave Bengal a glimmer of hope even as Madhya Pradesh firmly held the upper-hand on the penultimate day. Bengal were 96-4 at stumps, needing another 254 runs to reach the stiff winning target of 350.

