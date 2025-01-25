While the famed Indian batters were huge flops across games, all-rounder Jadeja showed why he is still menacing on tracks that offer significant help

Saurashtra’s Ravindra Jadeja with his Player of the Match award in Rajkot yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja's bowling heroics helped Saurashtra to defeat Delhi by 10 wickets x 00:00

Ravindra Jadeja was unplayable on a spinners’ paradise and added another seven (7-38) to his first innings five-for as Saurashtra all but ensured Delhi’s exit from Ranji Trophy with a 10-wicket victory inside two days in Group D, here on Friday.

While the famed Indian batters were huge flops across games, all-rounder Jadeja showed why he is still menacing on tracks that offer significant help.

The hosts pounded Delhi by dismissing them for a mere 94 in 25.2 overs in their second innings. This was after Saurashtra did well enough to score 271. The 83-run first innings lead on a difficult track proved to be decisive. Saurashtra scored the required 12 runs in just 3.1 overs. The match lasted little over 150 overs across two days.

Rishabh Pant fans were left high and dry as he got out for 17 in the second essay after scoring 1 in the first innings.

In another match, Punjab skipper Shubman Gill endured a tough day as Karnataka posted a mammoth 475, built around Ravichandran Smaran’s maiden first-class double ton that put the hosts firmly in the driver’s seat in their Elite Group C match in Bangalore on Friday.

In their second innings, Punjab were 24-2 in 13 overs, and were trailing by 396 runs, with Gill holding the fort at seven not out from 36 balls, and Jassinder Singh at the crease on zero.

