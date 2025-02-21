Yash Rathod’s 151 and a dogged half-century from skipper Akshay Wadkar (52) took Vidarbha to 292 all out after resuming the day at 147-4

Yash Rathod celebrates his century v Mumbai yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Rathod puts Vidarbha on brink of win vs Mumbai x 00:00

Vidarbha reduced Mumbai to 83-3 in their second innings here at stumps on Day Four on Thursday and the defending champions now need a further 323 to win the semi-final match on the fifth and final day here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yash Rathod’s 151 and a dogged half-century from skipper Akshay Wadkar (52) took Vidarbha to 292 all out after resuming the day at 147-4.

Having already amassed a huge lead of 113 runs in the first essay, Vidarbha were able to set a huge target of 406. But Mumbai’s reply did not inspire much confidence.

Ayush Mhatre (18), Siddhesh Lad (2) and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (12) perished against spin bowling as Vidarbha tightened the screws on the visitors here.

Brief scores

Vidarbha 383 & 292 (Y Rathod 151, A Wadkar 52; S Mulani 6-85, T Kotian 3-81) v Mumbai 83-3 (A Anand 27*; H Dubey 2-26)

Gujarat 429-7 in response to Kerala’s 457

A resilient 72-run unbroken stand for the eighth wicket between Jaymeet Patel and Siddharth Desai, following a commanding 148 from opener Priyank Panchal, kept Gujarat on the brink of a third Ranji final as they finished Day Four at 429-7 in response to Kerala’s 457.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever