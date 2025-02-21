Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rathod puts Vidarbha on brink of win vs Mumbai

Rathod puts Vidarbha on brink of win vs Mumbai

Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:40 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Yash Rathod’s 151 and a dogged half-century from skipper Akshay Wadkar (52) took Vidarbha to 292 all out after resuming the day at 147-4

Rathod puts Vidarbha on brink of win vs Mumbai

Yash Rathod celebrates his century v Mumbai yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Rathod puts Vidarbha on brink of win vs Mumbai
x
00:00

Vidarbha reduced Mumbai to 83-3 in their second innings here at stumps on Day Four on Thursday and the defending champions now need a further 323 to win the semi-final match on the fifth and final day here.


Yash Rathod’s 151 and a dogged half-century from skipper Akshay Wadkar (52) took Vidarbha to 292 all out after resuming the day at 147-4.


Having already amassed a huge lead of 113 runs in the first essay, Vidarbha were able to set a huge target of 406. But Mumbai’s reply did not inspire much confidence.


Ayush Mhatre (18), Siddhesh Lad (2) and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (12) perished against spin bowling as Vidarbha tightened the screws on the visitors here.

Brief scores
Vidarbha 383 & 292 (Y Rathod 151, A Wadkar 52; S Mulani 6-85, T Kotian 3-81) v Mumbai 83-3 (A Anand 27*; H Dubey 2-26)

Gujarat 429-7 in response to Kerala’s 457 

A resilient 72-run unbroken stand for the eighth wicket between Jaymeet Patel and Siddharth Desai, following a commanding 148 from opener Priyank Panchal, kept Gujarat on the brink of a third Ranji final as they finished Day Four at 429-7 in response to Kerala’s 457.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK