Ravi Shastri turns 60: Sachin Tendulkar, other cricketers extends birthday greetings

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar extended wishes to Ravi Shastri, the former Indian coach as he turned 60 on Friday.

Taking to his Twitter, Sachin wrote, "Happy birthday to a teammate and a friend who lives and breathes cricket and was always there to discuss cricket with me! Hope you're celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi!"

Meanwhile, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer wrote, "Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons."

"Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Keep rocking the way you do," tweeted former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh.

Under Shastri, Team India played 43 Tests, out of which the side won 25 and lost 13. Not to forget, Shastri and Co also have a good showing in England too. Team India lead the five-match series 2-1 in 2021 and the final match of the series will be played this year.

Team India played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is under Shastri. The Men in Blue managed to win 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is. The bilateral series is where the Men in Blue dominated, but sadly, Shastri and Virat Kohli could not bring the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title home in 2021, which also became Shastri's last assignment.Β

