Ravichandran Ashwin does not travel to UK after testing positive for Covid-19

Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  Bangalore
Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will only join the squad after meeting all protocols requirements

Ravichandran Ashwin


Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom along with his India team-mates for the one-off ‘fifth Test’ after testing positive for Covid-19, a BCCI source told PTI.

Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will only join the squad after meeting all protocols requirements.




The Indian team had left for UK on June 16. Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have reached London after finishing the T20I assignment against South Africa and will travel to Leicester on Tuesday.

