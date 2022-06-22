Ravichandran Ashwin does not travel to UK after testing positive for Covid-19

Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will only join the squad after meeting all protocols requirements

Ravichandran Ashwin

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom along with his India team-mates for the one-off ‘fifth Test’ after testing positive for Covid-19, a BCCI source told PTI.

Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will only join the squad after meeting all protocols requirements.

Also Read: Elina Svitolina on her grandmother in Ukraine: Hope I can come back one day and see her

The Indian team had left for UK on June 16. Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have reached London after finishing the T20I assignment against South Africa and will travel to Leicester on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever