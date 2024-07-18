Ravindra Jadeja pays tribute to late mother with heartwarming sketch

Jadeja had announced his retirement from the T20 Internationals just hours after clinching the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title on June 29

Picture Courtesy/Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram account

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remembered his mother Lata and paid her rich tributes. He said his achievements in the filed are a tribute to her.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the veteran all-rounder, who recently won the ICC T20 World Cup with Men in Blue in the West Indies and USA, wrote, "Whatever i'm doing on the field.. it's a tribute to you."

Jadeja's mother, passed away in 2005 when Jadeja was making his mark in age group cricket.

Jadeja made his T20I debut in February 2009 against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder played a total of 74 matches where he managed to snap 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and went on to score a total of 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16 in the shortest format of the game.

The 35-year-old's best bowling performance came against Scotland in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, where he took three wickets and conceded just 15 runs in his spell of four overs at the Dubai International Stadium. On the other hand, with the bat, his best knock came against England in 2022, where he smashed 46 runs off 29 balls, which helped the Men in Blue to a victory by 49 runs.

Jadeja is one of the finest all-rounders to have played the sport for India. In 343 international appearances, he has scored 6,307 runs at an average of 32.67, with four centuries and 33 half-centuries. His best score is 175*. He has also taken 568 wickets in international cricket at an average of 29.30, with the best figures of 7/42. Jadeja was been a vital part of the Indian teams which secured the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and ICC T20 World Cup 2024 titles.

