Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi to host Test matches in historic series between England and Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi will be the venues when England tour Pakistan for three Tests in December.

The three Tests will be played in England's second half of the trip to the country and will also be their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005. Before the Test tour, England will play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2.

Ben Stokes' side will open the Test tour of Pakistan with the series opener in Rawalpindi from December 1-5. Both sides will then move to Multan for the second Test from December 9-13 before travelling to Karachi for the third and final Test from December 17-21.

The three Tests will count towards the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. England, ranked fourth in Test rankings, are presently sitting in seventh position on the Test championship table, while sixth-ranked Pakistan are at fifth place.

"We are pleased that Pakistan and England Test rivalry, which has historically produced close and tight matches, will return to our backyards in December. Both the sides have evolved since they last played in Pakistan in 2005 and have recently been playing entertaining and exciting cricket."

"I remain confident this series will live up to the expectations of the global cricket fans who want to watch and enjoy competitive and thrilling matches. Pakistan cricket fans have waited for almost 17 years to see elite England players in action."

"And although they have enjoyed watching a number of them live in the recent editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League, nation versus nation Test cricket is the pinnacle where international stars and heroes are born," said Zakir Khan, PCB Director - International Cricket in an official statement.

The Test tour will be the first time England will play a match in the longest format of the game in Rawalpindi, which has previously staged 12 matches with the home side winning five and losing three. When England last toured Pakistan in 2005, they lost the Multan Test by 22 runs. The venue has staged five Tests, with Pakistan winning three and losing one.

Karachi's National Stadium was considered Pakistan's happy hunting ground until Nasser Hussain's side in 2000 ended Pakistan's 34-Test unbeaten record, winning the third Test in near darkness by six wickets. Pakistan's only other loss in 44 matches in Karachi was against South Africa, who won the 2007 Test by 160 runs. With 23 Test wins, the National Stadium remains Pakistan's most favourite Test venue.

"The return of our men's Test team to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 will be an historic occasion. The opportunity to play Test cricket in front of passionate cricket-lovers in Pakistan after such a long time is something to be cherished."

"We have been working closely with the PCB over recent months and I am grateful to them for everything they have done, and continue to do, to make our Test and T20 tours a mouth-watering prospect for all involved," said Clare Connor, ECB Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Schedule of Tests:

December 1-5 - 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 - 2nd Test, Multan

December 17-21 - 3rd Test, Karachi

Schedule of T20I series:

September 20 - 1st T20I, Karachi

September 22 - 2nd T20I, Karachi

September 23 - 3rd T20I, Karachi

September 25 - 4th T20I, Karachi

September 28 - 5th T20I, Lahore

September 30 - 6th T20I, Lahore

October 2 - 7th T20I, Lahore

