RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana bats for multi-city WPL

Speaking on the growth of women’s sports in India, Mandhana highlighted the remarkable achievements of women athletes in recent years

Smriti Mandhana

RCB women’s team captain Smriti Mandhana shared her perspectives on the potential impact of a multi-city format for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) while speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab’s Leaders Meet India, here.

“It would be great to have WPL in the multi-city format. I think that might be the next step and I am sure the people right here would look into it and make it happen. As an RCB fan, I would love to play in Chinnaswamy where people are chanting ‘RCB RCB’ and just to be in that environment. That is something which is one step ahead for us that it [multi-city format] can reach to places where women’s cricket hasn’t reached and to get new audience going into women’s cricket,” Mandhana commented.

RCB’s captain Mandhana revealed the importance of a conducive environment that the franchise has prepared and she will prioritise the time she spends with the team. “A lot of thoughts have gone into what kind of combinations we need in terms of releases or retention. So we are really looking forward to the WPL auctions and hopefully, we get the players who we are looking forward to getting,” added Mandhana.

Speaking on the growth of women’s sports in India, Mandhana highlighted the remarkable achievements of women athletes in recent years. “Women in India are doing amazing stuff in the last five to 10 years not only in women’s cricket but in women’s sport in general. If you see the last Olympics or Commonwealth or Asian Games, the kind of medals women’s athletes have gone and got for the country is a big inspiration for a lot of smaller city girls out there to pursue their passion. I think women’s sports in general should be treated separately and by doing that they can definitely sell a lot of things in terms of the ticketing or the digital rights.”