Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana bats for multi city WPL

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana bats for multi-city WPL

Updated on: 06 December,2023 07:02 AM IST  |  Bangalore
IANS |

Top

Speaking on the growth of women’s sports in India, Mandhana highlighted the remarkable achievements of women athletes in recent years

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana bats for multi-city WPL

Smriti Mandhana

Listen to this article
RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana bats for multi-city WPL
x
00:00

RCB women’s team captain Smriti Mandhana shared her perspectives on the potential impact of a multi-city format for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) while speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab’s Leaders Meet India, here.


“It would be great to have WPL in the multi-city format. I think that might be the next step and I am sure the people right here would look into it and make it happen. As an RCB fan, I would love to play in Chinnaswamy where people are chanting ‘RCB RCB’ and just to be in that environment. That is something which is one step ahead for us that it [multi-city format] can reach to places where women’s cricket hasn’t reached and to get new audience going into women’s cricket,” Mandhana commented.


Also Read: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet climb a spot in ICC women's ODI rankings


RCB’s captain Mandhana revealed the importance of a conducive environment that the franchise has prepared and she will prioritise the time she spends with the team. “A lot of thoughts have gone into what kind of combinations we need in terms of releases or retention. So we are really looking forward to the WPL auctions and hopefully, we get the players who we are looking forward to getting,” added Mandhana.

Speaking on the growth of women’s sports in India, Mandhana highlighted the remarkable achievements of women athletes in recent years. “Women in India are doing amazing stuff in the last five to 10 years not only in women’s cricket but in women’s sport in general. If you see the last Olympics or Commonwealth or Asian Games, the kind of medals women’s athletes have gone and got for the country is a big inspiration for a lot of smaller city girls out there to pursue their passion. I think women’s sports in general should be treated separately and by doing that they can definitely sell a lot of things in terms of the ticketing or the digital rights.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Smriti Mandhana royal challengers bangalore cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK