Nearly three months after a devastating stampede near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives, IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have broken their silence with a heartfelt message on social media. The franchise, which had refrained from posting since the June 4 tragedy, returned on Thursday with a statement acknowledging the grief and expressing solidarity with those affected.

On that day, what began as a jubilant celebration turned into a nightmare. Thousands of fans had gathered outside the stadium to join a victory party organised to celebrate RCB’s historic maiden IPL title win, secured after an 18-year wait. The team had edged past Punjab Kings by six runs in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad.

However, the euphoria quickly spiralled into chaos as an overwhelming crowd pressed toward the stadium gates. The situation soon turned unmanageable for local authorities. Despite attempts to control the crowd, including the use of mild force, more than 10 lives were lost in the stampede.

The franchise, shaken by the tragedy, went into a period of mourning, staying off all public platforms. In their return message, RCB acknowledged the gravity of the incident and their decision to step back in its aftermath.

"That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space. In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in," it further read.

"That’s how RCB CARES came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans. We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka. RCB cares. And we always will.”