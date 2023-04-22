Royal Challengers Bangalore will 'go green' in their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday by wearing jerseys made from recycled stadium waste

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article RCB players to wear green jersey made from recycled waste against RR x 00:00

Royal Challengers Bangalore will 'go green' in their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday by wearing jerseys made from recycled stadium waste. Since 2011, the RCB players have been sporting green jerseys in one of their home matches to spread awareness and need for a cleaner and greener environment. This year's mission will also see RCB restore two lakes in South Bengaluru, covering 44 acres and close to 200 schools will see the Green School certification roll out.

"As part of our year-long commitment, we will enable and encourage sustainability for the people, of the people, and by the people through a unique fan-driven model of carbon neutrality and rejuvenating and restoring the city lakes which were once the pride of Bangalore city," said Rajesh Menon, VP & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB too boast of one of IPL's most fearsome opening pairs in du Plessis and Kohli. The two are in form this season, handing RCB terrific starts.

They have so far raised two century stands (148-run partnership against Mumbai Indians, 137 against Punjab Kings), besides adding 44 and 42 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

Also Read: Kohli as captain, Du Plessis as 'Impact Player' - here's how Internet reacted

In the process, both du Plessis and Kohli have smashed four half-centuries each.

However, Kohli would like to strike at a better rate.

Glenn Maxwell, too, has shown his hitting prowess in the tournament but has not been consistent enough. RCB would also be looking up to the likes of veteran Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomlor, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle-order.

RCB's bowling attack is in the safe hands of Mohammed Siraj, who has been in sensational form, picking up 12 wickets from six games, including a four for 21 in their last match.

Siraj is being ably supported by Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel, who have picked up eight wickets apiece from four and six games, respectively. But both these bowlers have been a tad expensive and they would look to address this concern in the coming matches.

RCB's spin department is spearheaded by Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, who looked impressive in his three outings so far.

(With PTI inputs)