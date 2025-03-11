Breaking News
RCB reign supreme beat Mumbai Indians by 11 runs

RCB reign supreme, beat Mumbai Indians by 11 runs

Updated on: 11 March,2025 10:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Perry was unbeaten on 49 off 38 balls with the last four overs yielding 65 runs

RCB reign supreme, beat Mumbai Indians by 11 runs

Photo: @wplt20/X

Second-placed Mumbai Indians on Tuesday failed to directly qualify for the WPL 2025 final after a feisty Royal Challengers Bengaluru went all out in their defence of a challenging 199 in their  Women's Premier League match on Tuesday.


Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging 199 for three, riding on a half-century from skipper Smriti Mandhana and useful contributions from Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh.


While Mandhana set the foundation with a 37-ball-53 that had three sixes and six fours, it was Richa's 22-ball 36 and Georgia Wareham's late blitz of 10-ball 31 took them to a commanding total.


Perry was unbeaten on 49 off 38 balls with the last four overs yielding 65 runs. The unbroken fourth-wicket stand between Perry and Wareham produced 46 off just 16 balls.

While Hayley Matthews, with 2 for 37, was the most successful bowler, Amelia Kerr's leg breaks cost her 47 in three overs for just one wicket. This is an inconsequential game for RCB as they can't make it to the finals.

Brief scores: RCB 199/3 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 53, Ellyse Perry 49 not out, Richa Ghosh 36, Hayley Matthews 2/47) vs MI.

WPL 2025 mumbai indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket news sports

