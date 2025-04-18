Several high-stakes IPL encounters at this venue have been either curtailed or completely washed out due to rain, often affecting team momentum and playoff scenarios

A view of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (Pic: @IPL/X)

Listen to this article RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Every rain-hit IPL match at Chinnaswamy so far x 00:00

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while iconic for its electrifying atmosphere and high-scoring matches, has also gained a reputation for being vulnerable to weather interruptions. Over the years, several high-stakes IPL encounters at this venue have been either curtailed or completely washed out due to rain, often affecting team momentum and playoff scenarios.

May 14, 2011: RCB vs KKR

Result: RCB won by 7 wickets (D/L method)

In a match shortened to 13 overs per side, Kolkata Knight Riders posted 89/4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the revised target with ease, finishing at 93/3 in 12.2 overs.

April 29, 2015: RCB vs RR

Result: Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Persistent rain throughout the evening prevented even the toss. The match was called off, with both teams sharing a point each.

May 17, 2015: RCB vs Delhi Daredevils

Result: Match abandoned without a ball bowled

For the second time in the 2015 season, rain halted play at the Chinnaswamy. No action took place, and both sides again had to split points.

May 18, 2016: RCB vs Kings XI Punjab

Result: RCB won by 82 runs (D/L method)

Rain reduced the match to 15 overs per side. RCB, led by spectacular innings from AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, piled on 211/3. KXIP was handed a revised target of 202 in 14 overs but crumbled under pressure, managing only 120/9.

May 17, 2017: SRH vs KKR (Eliminator)

Result: KKR won by 7 wickets (D/L method)

In a crucial playoff clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad completed a full 20-over innings, scoring 128/7. Rain then reduced KKR’s chase to just 48 runs from 6 overs, a target they achieved with 4 balls to spare.

April 30, 2019: RCB vs RR

Result: Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Heavy rain made any play impossible, and once again, the points were shared between both sides.

Weather impact on RCB’s campaigns

Out of the six rain-affected games at the Chinnaswamy, RCB featured in five. They emerged victorious in both completed contests under the D/L method, but three washouts cost them valuable points in various seasons, often affecting their playoff hopes.