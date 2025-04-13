Breaking News
IPL 2025: Bengaluru aim to register a victory in the clash of the Royals

Updated on: 13 April,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI

RCB, with three wins from five matches, are fourth, while RR, with a win less are languishing at seven

RCB’s Virat Kohli (right) and Phil Salt during the match against DC in Bangalore recently. Pic/PTI

Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli will brace for a fiery showdown against thunderbolts from express pacer Jofra Archer as Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to get back to winning ways here on Sunday.


Also Read: IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma's iconic 141-run knock helps SRH get back on winning track


While RCB lost to DC by six wickets in their last game, RR were blown away by GT in a 58-run drubbing. RCB, with three wins from five matches, are fourth, while RR, with a win less are languishing at seven.


