RCB’s Virat Kohli (right) and Phil Salt during the match against DC in Bangalore recently. Pic/PTI

Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli will brace for a fiery showdown against thunderbolts from express pacer Jofra Archer as Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to get back to winning ways here on Sunday.

While RCB lost to DC by six wickets in their last game, RR were blown away by GT in a 58-run drubbing. RCB, with three wins from five matches, are fourth, while RR, with a win less are languishing at seven.

