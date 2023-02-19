Renuka Singh’s 5-15 goes in vain as England beat India by 11 runs

Earlier, pacer Renuka Singh registered her best bowling figures, a fifer, to help India restrict England to 151-7. Renuka (5-15) did the early damage picking up the first three wickets to peg England back and then returned to take two more wickets towards the fag end of the innings

India pacer Renuka Singh (right) celebrates England batter Sophia Dunkley’s dismissal in Gqeberha on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

India’s women’s team suffered a 11-run defeat to England in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup encounter here on Saturday.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (52, 7x4, 1x6) and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (47 not out) fought well during their unsuccessful chase, but that was not enough to register a victory.

At the half-way stage of the innings, the Indians were struggling at 62-2. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) gave an easy catch to Alice Capsey while trying to go for a big hit off left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (1-14).

India made a perfect start after opting to bowl as Renuka induced a faint outside edge from Danni Wyatt and Richa Ghosh gleefully accepted the chance in the third delivery of the day. Renuka was on fire as she accounted for two more English batters in her next two overs to hand India the upper hand after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl.

Renuka first cleaned up Alice Capsey in the third over and then came back to disturb the woodwork of Sophie Dunkley in her next over as England slumped to 29 for 3 in 4.4 overs.

Thereafter, Nat Sciver-Brunt and skipper Heather Knight (28) took the attack to the opposition and played aggressively.

