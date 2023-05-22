Rinku has emerged as one of the best finishers and won a few matches for KKR with his batting prowess in IPL 2023

Tom Moody

Listen to this article Rinku will make T20 WC squad if he continues this form: Tom Moody x 00:00

Former Australian cricketer, Tom Moody has expressed confidence that if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh maintains his current form, he will undoubtedly secure a spot in India’s squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rinku has emerged as one of the best finishers and won a few matches for KKR with his batting prowess in IPL 2023. The southpaw finished the season with 474 runs striking at 149.50 and an astonishing average of 59.25.

“He’s got the game. He’s got a strong foundation to his game. We talked previously that it is no coincidence that he has taken this opportunity of playing every single game and has taken it with both hands. Because he’s got pedigree. He averages nearly 60 in first-class cricket,” Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

“He is proving that he can hold down that specialist role of a finisher. He is a gun fielder as well. That World Cup is a fair way away. Not like the 50-over World Cup. It is next year,” said Moody. “He is going to play another IPL between now and then. If he continues to play like this, he is an absolute shoo-in,” he added.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Green is a true blue

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever