Robin Uthappa, India's 2007 World Cup winner, faces arrest over alleged provident fund fraud

Uthappa has been given until December 27 to settle outstanding dues of nearly Rs 24 lakh, failing which he will face arrest

Robin Uthappa (Pic: AFP)

An arrest warrant has been issued for former cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged fraud involving the provident fund contributions of employees at a clothing company he operates.

Uthappa has been given until December 27 to settle outstanding dues of nearly Rs 24 lakh, failing which he will face arrest.

Uthappa, who is the director of Bengaluru-based Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, is accused of withholding provident fund deductions from his employees' salaries without depositing them into the appropriate accounts. The company has failed to remit approximately Rs 23,36,602, which is to be recovered from Uthappa, according to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Sadakshari Gopal Reddy, who issued the arrest warrant on December 4.

The 39-year-old former batsman is said to have deducted provident fund contributions from his employees’ wages but failed to deposit the amounts into their respective accounts. This non-payment has prevented the settlement of provident fund accounts for the affected workers, with the letter urging the police to arrest Uthappa and return the warrant by December 27.

Uthappa, who has played 59 international matches for India and enjoyed a successful career in the Indian Premier League, has accumulated 1,183 runs, including seven half-centuries, in his international cricket career.

