Robin Uthappa’s shoot with his ‘world’

Updated on: 11 August,2022 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
“A shoot with my world @shheethalrobinuthappa @nealenolanuthappa & @trinitytheauthappa. Love how the pictures have turned out. So glad we did this @mommyshotsbyamrita.Thank you”

Robin Uthappa with wife and kids


India cricketer Robin Uthappa Instagrammed this family picture for his 8,66,000 followers on Wednesday and captioned it: “A shoot with my world @shheethalrobinuthappa @nealenolanuthappa & @trinitytheauthappa. Love how the pictures have turned out. So glad we did this @mommyshotsbyamrita.Thank you.” 



