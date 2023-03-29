Rohit once delivered milk packets so he could buy cricket kit: Pragyan Ojha

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 March,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Pragyan Ojha and Rohit Sharma


Pragyan Ojha and Rohit Sharma have known each other for long. They were teammates at erstwhile IPL outfit Deccan Chargers in 2008 and ever since, their friendship has strengthened.


Speaking on JioCinema, Ojha recalled the moment he first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp and how everyone was saying he was a special player. “When I first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp, everyone said he was a very special player. I played against him and got his wicket. Rohit being a typical Bombay guy, didn’t speak much, but was aggressive when he played. In fact, I was very surprised as to why he was being so aggressive with me when we didn’t know each other. But after that our friendship began to grow,” Ojha remembered.



“He was from a middle-class family and I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget for cricket kits was restricted. In fact, he also delivered milk packets—of course that was a long time ago—so that he could buy his kit. Now, when I see him, I feel proud of how our journey started and where we’ve reached,” added Ojha.


The former India spinner recalled another incident that helped him strengthen his bond with Rohit. “Till the time Rohit got a chance to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy we had just known each other. But our friendship grew when we came to a common point. He was a good mimic and I really like people, who can play pranks, and Rohit is among them. We used to feel the pressure at the India U-19 level. So, whenever he saw I was feeling the heat, he’d mimic something there was laughter all around.”

Ojha recalled the duo’s days at DC during IPL 2008: “In 2008, when T20 cricket was alien to many, Rohit made me realise that even in T20s you can be an aggressive bowler and pick wickets in the middle overs. He was thinking like a leader, how to be a step ahead of the rest.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 pragyan ojha rohit sharma indian premier league cricket news sports news

