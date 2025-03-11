Rohit Sharma concluded the Champions Trophy 2025 with 180 runs in five matches. His best score in the event is 76 runs. After winning the Champions Trophy 2025 title, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma in a press conference said that the rumours surfacing about his retirement are false

Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

Rohit Sharma clears the air on his feature in 2027 ODI World Cup

Following Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, skipper Rohit Sharma said that he is keeping all his options open for his future in the game. He further stated that he cannot really commit being a part of the ODI World Cup 2027 cricket team.

Rohit Sharma led his side to back-to-back white-ball titles recently. If he managed to lead his side to the next 50-over World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, then he would achieve everything in white-ball cricket.

Rohit Sharma missed the cut in the 2011 ODI World Cup Team India. Later he featured in the 2015 World Cup team as a player and was appointed as vice captain in the 2019 edition. Achieving a semifinal finish in both despite his fine contributions with the bat, including chart-topping 648 runs with five centuries and a half-century six years back. While Rohit had his best chance to win the game's ultimate prize in India as a captain, he had to face one of the most heartbreaking losses of his career, to Australia in the final at Ahmedabad after a dominant 10-match winning streak.

When the next tournament takes place in October-November 2027, Rohit will be 40 years of age. While it is likely that ageing and consequent drop in reflexes, form and reaction time could keep him out of the team, the 37-year-old has earned his right to decide his future and play one more World Cup both for his team and himself.

"It is very hard to say that right now," he said on the prospect of taking part in the showcase in two years' time as quoted by ICC,

"But I am keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I am playing. Right now, I am playing really, really well, and I am enjoying everything I'm doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice."

"I cannot really say 2027, because it is too far, but I am keeping all my options open," he concluded his point.

He also elaborated on what it is about the current India squad that keeps him wanting to be part of it, despite his 38th birthday approaching next month.

"As long as I am enjoying the sport, I am enjoying playing the game, doing what I am doing for this team, I will continue to play," he said.

"It is something that really makes me happy. There are a lot of things involved, there is so much pride, and the way this team is playing, I do not want to leave this team."

"The way we are playing at this point in time, there is so much joy, so much fun to play with all of them," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)