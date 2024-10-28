Breaking News
"Rohit Sharma has just won the World Cup as a captain, so I think he should be retained, and he will be": Harbhajan Singh on Mumbai Indians retention strategy

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"Jasprit Bumrah will be retained, Suryakumar Yadav will be retained, and the question remains whether Rohit Sharma will be retained", Harbhajan Singh

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports about the potential IPL retentions for Mumbai Indians, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh said “Mumbai Indians is a team that hasn’t played well in the last two to three years. They’ve been a champion team, a very good team, and as far as I know, they will definitely think of building a team for the future. But that doesn’t mean they won’t add experienced players this year. Last year, they made Hardik Pandya captain, and I think he will definitely be retained. Jasprit Bumrah will be retained, Suryakumar Yadav will be retained, and the question remains whether Rohit Sharma will be retained. He has just won the World Cup as a captain, so I think he should be retained, and he will be. That will make four players, and if there’s a fifth player, then Tilak Varma will be retained. Tilak Varma is one of those players who will be very useful for Mumbai Indians in the future to win matches. When it comes to bowling, I don’t think there’s anyone else they would want to retain, so Nehal Wadhera could be a good option for them. He is an uncapped player, so he should be picked.”


Speaking exclusively to Star Sports about the potential IPL retentions for Punjab Kings, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody said “For Punjab Kings, I don't think I would retain any players, certainly not capped players, but I’d be looking to use the right-to-match option for players like Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Rabada. Jitesh Sharma is another one I’d consider using the right-to-match for in the auction. When it comes to uncapped players, there are a couple of good players I’d like to secure before the auction: Shashank Singh, who is a solid middle-order power hitter and had a great season last year, and Harpreet Brar, the left-arm spinner.”


rohit sharma harbhajan singh mumbai indians sports news cricket news IPL indian premier league

