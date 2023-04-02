Rohit Sharma offers glimpse of MI's preparations ahead of campaign opener: Watch

Mumbai Indians finished the last season lurking at bottom of the points table with only four wins from 14 matches

Rohit Sharma (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

Mumbai Indians finished the last season lurking at bottom of the points table with only four wins from 14 matches. The side, which is the most successful team in IPL history with five trophies in their cabinet, will aim to put their best foot forward against Royal Challengers Bangalore when the two sides clash at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday.

Without their ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson who are ruled out for the entire season, their hopes will be pinned on Jofra Archer to fill the void and guide the other bowlers that the team management has marked out. Captain Rohit Sharma and the experienced Suryakumar Yadav will be the linchpins in the batting order, alongside youngsters Tilak Verma, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Tim David for company. Opener Ishan Kishan will be expected to attain consistency with the bat as he is also the team's earmarked wicketkeeper.

Hours ahead of their campaign opener against RCB, Sharma gave a glimpse of the side's preparations in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians. "Everyone is pumped to go out there and do their things. We are looking good, leading up to the first game. It's always a nice time to get to know everyone. Obviously, we've got some new faces in the squad and the guys have been here for a long time now. I think mid-March is when everyone started coming in. So yeah, since then to now, it's been more than two weeks and two weeks is a good time. (sic), " explained the Indian skipper.

Watch the video below.

Full squads: RCB vs MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Match Starts at 7:30 pm IST.