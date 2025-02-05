In recent times, Rohit Sharma has been struggling to find himself among the runs. In the concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Team India skipper could manage to garner just 31 runs in five innings. The Champions Trophy 2025 will kick start from February 19 onwards, which will be hosted by Pakistan

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Rohit Sharma opens up on his future in international cricket x 00:00

Team India captain Rohit Sharma opened up on the speculations about his future in the international circuit. He said that it is irrelevant to talk about his career when he is focused on the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India will lock horns with England for three ODI matches before heading to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025. The first ODI match against the "Three Lions" will be played on February 2.

"How it is relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy. The reports (on my future) are going on for a number of years and I am not here to clarify those reports," Rohit Sharma said at the pre-match press conference.

"For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy is very important. My focus is on these games and I will see what happens thereafter," the India skipper added.

For now, there is no doubt that Rohit Sharma is planning to draw curtains on his international career. Earlier, there were reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had asked him to open up about his future plans after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will kick start from February 19 onwards, which will be hosted by Pakistan. The "Men in Blue" will play all their matches in Dubai. Team India will not travel to Pakistan following the security and political tensions between nations.

So far, there are no firm reports on Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah's feature in the Champions Trophy 2025.

(With PTI Inputs)