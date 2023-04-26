IPL 2023: Can Russell-power come to KKR's rescue?

All eyes are on struggling Jamaican batter Andre to bring his firepower to the fore as KKR look to end four-match losing streak in encounter with RCB

KKR’s Andre Russell after his dismissal during their match against SRH at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata recently. Pic/AFP

At the time of finalising the schedule for IPL 2023, the dates of the elections to the Karnataka state assembly had yet to be announced. To avoid any possible clash with the polls tentatively scheduled for May, the IPL allocated six games to Bangalore in April, offering Royal Challengers Bangalore an outstanding opportunity to get on a roll right at the beginning of the competition.

The last of those six games will be staged at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday night when the home runs into a floundering Kolkata Knight Riders, on a hiding to nothing this season and wondering where their next two points will come from. KKR, who are sitting on a four-match losing streak, had brushed RCB aside by 81 runs in the first meeting at the Eden Gardens, so the little matter of payback too will be working on the minds of Faf du Plessis’ men.

Back-to-back wins

Coming off consecutive wins in this edition for the first time after their conquest on Sunday of erstwhile table toppers Rajasthan Royals, RCB will be quietly confident of ending the extended tranche of home games on a high. Despite their wobbly middle order, they have managed to eke out enough runs from Faf du Plessis, their skipper for the season who has only played as a batsman in the last two games due to a rib injury, as well as from the seasoned combine of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

Spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj, it’s the bowling that has come to the team’s rescue more than once. The Hyderabadi has invariably struck in the Powerplay and is the Purple Cap holder; he has been sensational with the white ball for a long while now and his incisiveness and accuracy have set the tone for his colleagues. The arrival last week of Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sri Lankan leggie who was their leading wicket-taker last season, has lent more class to the attack, which is why RCB have been able to defend not-too-imposing totals with reasonable aplomb.

Tough times for KKR

KKR have fallen on hard times since the Rinku Singh-orchestrated heist against holders Gujarat Titans more than a fortnight back. Schooled in succession by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians (despite Venkatesh Iyer’s century), fellow stragglers Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, losing both at home and away, they have struggled to put a settled combination out.

It hasn’t helped their cause that Andre Russell, their talismanic all-rounder, is yet to get into the tournament, or that skipper Nitish Rana, historically one of their more consistent batsmen, hasn’t found any rhythm. The bowling appears short of ideas beyond spinners Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Suyash Sharma, who between them account for 23 of the 38 wickets taken by 12 KKR bowlers this season.

107

No of runs scored by Russell this season