Sports News > Cricket News

Updated on: 27 December,2023 10:49 AM IST  |  Centurion
mid-day online correspondent |

In 61 Tests for Proteas, he has taken 285 wickets at an average of 22.10, with the best figures of 7/112. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for Proteas in Tests

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada bowls during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion. Pic/PTI

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada completed 500 wickets in international cricket on Tuesday, becoming the only seventh bowler from his country to do so. Rabada reached this milestone during the SA vs IND 1st Test at Centurion.


The 28-year-old was breathing fire with the ball in his hand. He ended the first day with figures of 5/44 in 17 overs at an economy rate of 2.58 in the SA vs IND 1st Test. He got the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.


Now in 218 international appearances, Rabada has taken 500 wickets at an average of 24.79 and a strike rate of 35.19. His best bowling figures are 7/112. Shaun Pollock (823 wickets) has highest number of international wickets for Proteas.


In 61 Tests for Proteas, he has taken 285 wickets at an average of 22.10, with the best figures of 7/112. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for Proteas in Tests.

In 101 ODIs, he has taken 157 wickets for Proteas at an average of 27.77 with the best figures of 6/16. He is the ninth-highest wicket-taker for Proteas in ODIs.

Also Read: India dance to Rabada beat before KL belts out an unbeaten 70

In 56 T20Is, Rabada has taken 58 wickets at an average of 29.87, with the best figures of 3/20. He is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for Proteas in T20Is.

Coming to the match, India was put to bat first by SA and pacers made India struggle, reducing them to 24/3. Then a partnership between Virat Kohli (38 in 64 balls, with five fours) and Shreyas Iyer (31 in 50 balls, with three fours and a six) lifted India out of trouble, adding 68 runs.

Later, a brief counterattack by Shardul Thakur (24 in 33 balls, with three balls) and KL Rahul's resillient 70* in 105 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes helped India to 208/8 at the day one end.

Nandre Burger (2/50) and Marco Jansen (1/52) were also among the wickets for Proteas. 

(With agency inputs)

