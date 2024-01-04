India had lost the first Test in Centurion and a victory will help them draw the two-match series

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finished with excellent figures of 6/61 as India bowled South Africa out for 176 to set themselves a target of 79 to win the SA vs IND 2nd Test on Thursday.

Aiden Markram hit a thrilling century, hitting 106 off 103 balls before South Africa were bowled out for 176 shortly before lunch.

They added 94 runs for the loss of seven wickets during the morning. India, beaten by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test in Centurion, needed 79 runs to square the two-match series.

Jasprit Bumrah took six for 61 -- and was denied the wicket of Markram when the batsman, on 71, edged a drive and wicketkeeper KL Rahul could not hold a catch above his head.

Markram defied a pitch which has given inordinate help to the bowlers and on which the highest score of any of his teammates in either innings was 15. He hit 17 fours and two sixes, one of which, off Prasidh Krishna, sailed out of the ground and onto a railway line beyond square leg.

The 29-year-old was finally out caught at mid-off by Indian captain Rohit Sharma off Mohammed Siraj attempting another big hit.

India had collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session of day one after skittling out South Africa for 55 in the SA vs IND 2nd Test. South Africa were 62 for three overnight, trailing by 36 runs.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 55 and 176 all out in 36.5 overs (Aiden Markram 106; Jasprit Bumrah 6/61).

India 1st innings: 153 all out in 34.5 overs (Virat Kohli 46, Rohit Sharma 39, Shubman Gill 36; Lungi Ngidi 3/30, Kagiso Rabada 3/38, Nandre Burger 3/42).

(With agency inputs)