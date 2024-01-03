Breaking News
Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Surprised that South Africa chose to bat first Sunil Gavaskar

'Surprised that South Africa chose to bat first': Sunil Gavaskar

Updated on: 03 January,2024 08:03 PM IST  |  Cape Town
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India were on course for a big lead until losing their last six wickets for no run to be all out for 153, limiting their first innings advantage to 98 runs

'Surprised that South Africa chose to bat first': Sunil Gavaskar

India's players celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Dean Elgar (unseen) during the first day of the second cricket Test match between South Africa and India (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
'Surprised that South Africa chose to bat first': Sunil Gavaskar
x
00:00

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday expressed surprise at South African skipper Dean Elgar's decision to bat first in the SA vs IND 2nd Test against India.


Elgar's decision backfired as South Africa were bundled out for 55, their lowest total against India. India were on course for a big lead until losing their last six wickets for no run to be all out for 153, limiting their first innings advantage to 98 runs in the SA vs IND 2nd Test.


"Well, I tell you what, I was a bit surprised by what happened," Gavaskar said in his match analysis on Star Sports.


"Because a lot of times, captains and coaches make a big deal about what the pitch is gonna be..."

Having annihilated India inside three days in the opening Test, South Africa had the perfect opportunity to take the upper hand by inserting them in on a fresh pitch, Gavaskar opined.

Also Read: Thank you, Warner!

"I think you've also got to look at the psychology of the Indian team, having been defeated in three days, having batted so poorly in the second innings and going to be batting first on a fresh pitch would have been just a little bit defensive," Gavaskar said.

"And I have thought that South Africans with the fast bowlers that they have in their lineup could look to take advantage of the fact that they have not played any cricket in between and therefore put them in," he added.

Gavaskar further recalled the Adelaide Test against Australia where India were bowled out for 36 only to make a comeback in the Melbourne Test en route to scripting a memorable 2-1 triumph in the four-match series in 2020-21.

"Something similar happened in Australia two years ago, Australia dismissed India for 36. The next Test played in Melbourne, where the grass on the pitch was three millimetres more than the one at Adelaide," he added.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

South Africa vs India cricket news test cricket sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK