Dean Elgar (Pic: AFP)

South Africa's veteran opening batsman Dean Elgar was dismissed twice on the first day of his final Test match at Newlands on Wednesday.

On a day dominated by bowlers, Elgar was out for four and 12 in an ignominious end to a Test batting career which yielded 5347 runs in 86 matches at an average of 37.92.

Elgar, captaining South Africa in the absence of Temba Bavuma, chose to bat on a pitch which gave plenty of help to the bowlers. He was bowled by Mohammed Siraj in the first innings when South Africa were bowled out for 55 in the SA vs IND 2nd Test.

After India were dismissed for 153 in the SA vs IND 2nd Test, Elgar was caught by Virat Kohli at first slip off Mukesh Kumar after an opening stand of 37 with Aiden Markram. As he reluctantly left the field, Indian players ran to shake his hand.

India, meanwhile, hold a good chance of levelling the series with South Africa after 23 wickets fell. After being bowled out for 55 in the first innings, South Africa were 62 for three in the second innings at the close, still 36 runs short of India's first innings total of 153.

Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational career-best spell of six for 15 as South Africa were bowled out before lunch after choosing to bat first on a pitch which gave considerable help to the fast bowlers throughout the day.

South Africa's total was their lowest in almost 92 years, since they were bowled out for 36 and 45 by Australia on a rain-affected pitch in Melbourne in February 1932. It was the lowest total by any team in a Test against India, beating 62 by New Zealand in Mumbai in December 2021.

Siraj bowled superbly in an unchanged nine-over spell. India cruised into the lead in 9.4 overs, before the afternoon drinks break. The tourists seemed set for a substantial advantage when they reached 153 for four, with the experienced Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease. But the remaining six wickets fell for no runs in 11 balls.

