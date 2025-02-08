SA20 final: It’s MICT batting vs SEC bowling in tight battle

It will also be a good match-up between MICT opener Rassie van der Dussen, who is second in the batting charts (370 runs in 10 games), and SEC all-rounder Marco Jansen, the leading wicket-taker (17 scalps) and current leader in the race for the Most Valuable Player award

MICT captain Rashid Khan & SEC skipper Aiden Markram with the trophy. Pic/Ashwin Ferro

It will be Mumbai Indians’ aggressive batting versus the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s accurate bowling in the Betway SA20 final at the iconic Wanderers here on Saturday.

It will also be a good match-up between MICT opener Rassie van der Dussen, who is second in the batting charts (370 runs in 10 games), and SEC all-rounder Marco Jansen, the leading wicket-taker (17 scalps) and current leader in the race for the Most Valuable Player award.

While SEC have the experience of winning both finals so far in the last two editions, MICT’s impeccable form this season – they’ve won eight matches out of 11 – could hurt the Orange Brigade’s hopes of a title hat-trick.

“Our bowlers have done well this season, but our batting has to get better. We have not yet had the perfect game this season, but after the last match [Qualifier 2 v Paarl Royals], we hope to carry that winning momentum into the final,” said SEC skipper Aiden Markram at the match-eve press conference.

MICT skipper Rashid Khan, who is on a personal high, having become the world’s highest wicket-taker in T20s (633 scalps), is confident his team can finish things on a positive note.

“Sunrisers have been the most consistent team in the Playoffs across seasons, but we have done well this season. In our last league game, we rested six-seven players and yet won with a bonus point. I’ve told my boys not to think about the result. I just want them to put in their best effort and if they do that, I’m sure the result will be positive,” said Khan.

On a lighter note, he added that he’s currently watching the Netflix series, Prison Break, with the intention of findings ways to break out of any tough situations that SEC may pose in the final.