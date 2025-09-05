During his decorated career, Sachin amassed 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52. Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries

In the post shared on X, the former cricketer expressed gratitude to his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, coach Ramakant Achrekar, and brother Ajit for helping him in his journey.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, former Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on his official social media handle and is grateful to three people in life.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, former Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on his official social media handle and is grateful to three people in life.

In the post shared on X, the former cricketer expressed gratitude to his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, coach Ramakant Achrekar, and brother Ajit for helping him in his journey.

"The journey started with a coin, a kit bag, and three guiding hands, my father, Achrekar sir, and Ajit. Grateful, always. #TeachersDay," Sachin wrote on X on Friday. Taking to X:

The journey started with a coin, a kit bag, and three guiding hands, my father, Achrekar sir, and Ajit. Grateful, always. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/n6gCud3jOS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2025

He lost his father at the age of 26. Since then, he often shares posts about his father by recalling the moments he shared with him. Later, his childhood coach, Achrekar, passed away at the age of 87 in 2019.

Being trained under him, Sachin showcased his polished skills in front of the world and went on to become the greatest-ever batsman to play the game.

Achrekar also received the Dronacharya Award in 1990 for his contribution to the sport as a coach. Later, he was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2010, which is one of the country's highest civilian awards.

The veteran of 200 Test matches has always thanked his elder brother, Ajit, for his contributions in the early phase of his career and for guiding him in the right direction.

During his decorated career, Sachin amassed 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52. Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The 'Master Blaster' is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

He was part of the Indian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. After his World Cup debut in 1992, his dream to win the prestigious trophy came true in 2011 after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.

(With ANI Inputs)