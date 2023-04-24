The cricketing legend said that he did not really find birthdays exciting

Sachin Tendulkar, file photo.

Listen to this article Sachin Tendulkar: One of the important gifts I received in life was a ‘Kashmir willow’ bat x 00:00

Legendary Indian Cricketer celebrates his birthday today on April 24. Tendulkar spoke about various facets of life in an exclusive interview with Mid-day.

Speaking about his interests in Cricket the legend said that the first proper bat that he used to play cricket with was a Kashmir willow.

Recalling about birthday gifts that he received in his childhood, Sachin said that his sister had gone (Savita) to Kashmir and brought back a Kashmir willow bat for him. That was the first proper bat I had, he said. “It was one of the important gifts I received in my life.”

The legend said that he did not really find birthdays exciting. “There were no big celebrations. Normal cake cutting would happen; no big parties, only limited friends were called. And when I started playing cricket, hardly anything [happened] actually. I didn’t miss it because it never happened. I don’t remember having a proper party in my school days.”

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar calls the 1990s 'one of the darkest phases' in Indian cricket

On Saturday, Sachin celebrated his 50th birthday two days early during a clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at his home ground Wankhede Stadium. Tendulkar, who had said that reaching 50 was his 'slowest half-century', cut a cake near the Mumbai Indians' dugout during the second strategic break in the first innings.

The Mumbai Indians franchise, for whom Tendulkar played for all his six years in the IPL from 2008-2013, had special arrangements in place to celebrate the occasion. More than 30,000 fans at the Wankhede Stadium were provided with Tendulkar face masks.