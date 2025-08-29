Breaking News
Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional birthday wish for mother in Marathi

Updated on: 29 August,2025 06:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a photo uplaoded on social media, the legend and his family were seen celebrating his mother Rajni's birthday. The former cricketer had once shared the moment when his mother saw him don the Indian whites for the first and last time in person

Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional birthday wish for mother in Marathi

Sachin Tendulkar and his family celebrate the birthday of his monther, Rajni (Pic: X/@sachin_rt)

Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional birthday wish for mother in Marathi
Legendary Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday took to his official social media handle to post a heartfelt birthday note to his mother.

The legend wrote, "I was born from your womb, that's why I was formed. It was your blessing. That's why I kept progressing. You are steadfast. That's why we all remained steadfast. Happy Birthday, Mom!"

The legend wrote, "I was born from your womb, that's why I was formed. It was your blessing. That's why I kept progressing. You are steadfast. That's why we all remained steadfast. Happy Birthday, Mom!"




In a photo uploaded with the post, Tendulkar and his entire family were seen celebrating the birthday of his mother, Rajni.

The former cricketer had once shared the moment when his mother saw him don the Indian whites for the first and last time in person. Tendulkar said that he had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to schedule his last Test match in his home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The board agreed to his request, and that was the first and the last time his mother saw him play in person.

Earlier, several media reports had stated that Tendulkar's son Arjun was engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. According to sources, the engagement was a private affair which was attended only by close family and friends from both sides. Chandok, too, is seen in Tendulkar's family picture. The former right-hander had confirmed the engagement of the couple during his Reddit Question and Answer session.

Tendulkar has represented Team India in 200 Test matches, in which he scored 15,921 runs, including 51 tons and 68 half-centuries. He also made his appearance in 463 ODIs and registered 18,426 runs, with the help of 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

The owner of several international records has one achievement that is still untouched. Till date, he is the first-ever player in cricketing history to complete 100 international centuries.

Apart from his international numbers, Tendulkar has also scored 25,396 runs in 310 First-Class matches and made his appearance in 551 List A matches, scoring 21,999 runs.

He has 81 centuries and 116 half-centuries in First-Class matches and has also registered 60 tons and 114 half-centuries in List A games.

