Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

Updated on: 09 May,2023 07:02 PM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

England wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings has revealed his battle with skin cancer and now wants to create awareness among fellow players on the dangers of being exposed to the sun

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

Sam Billings (Pic:AFP)

Listen to this article
Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer
x
00:00

England wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings has revealed his battle with skin cancer and now wants to create awareness among fellow players on the dangers of being exposed to the sun.


Billings underwent two operations last year to remove a malignant melanoma on his chest, he informed on his social media handles on Tuesday. He was diagnosed with skin cancer following a routing screening at his county Kent.




"I had a melanoma that was 0.6mm (deep). The threshold of when it gets really serious is 0.7mm, so really close.


Also Read: Having made his "decision", Boult expresses "big desire" to play ODI World Cup in India

"If I had left that screening to go to the meeting, and waited until my next one six months down the line it could have been far, far more serious. The margins are so small but can have massive consequences," the 31-year-old told the Telegraph.

Billings has played three Tests, 28 ODIs and 37 T20s for England. He is currently playing county cricket.

He said his battle with the dreaded disease has put things in perspective for him.

"It did give me the clarity of making decisions based on what I want to do rather than maybe just toeing the line and being seen to do the right thing.

"I have tried to do that over the years and it's sometimes resulted in carrying drinks. You realise that cricket isn't the be all and end all. It's hugely important but you need to put things in perspective. It's also made me much more empathetic."

He warned fellow players and fans against dangers of spending too much time in the sun.

"I'm not just talking about the pro game. It's club cricketers, people who watch the game. I played at Lord's recently and the sun was out, even if it wasn't 25 degrees. It might only have been 18 but you can still get sunburnt.

"We treat it (applying suncream) like a bit of a chore, because the education around it isn't as good as in countries like Australia. I'd like to see everyone in cricket working together: the sun is out, so let's protect ourselves," he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

sports cricket news sports news Sports Update Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK