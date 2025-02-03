Samson out of action for more than a month

He would need NCA’s green light before returning to competitive action.

Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has fractured his index finger after being hit by a Jofra Archer scorcher during the fifth T20I against England and will be out of action for more than a month, side-lining him from the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarter-finals.

It is learnt that Sanju has returned to his home base Thiruvananthapuram and will only start training after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He would need NCA’s green light before returning to competitive action.

