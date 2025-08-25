Interestingly, Samson did not feature in the Kochi side’s tournament opener against Adani Trivandrum Royals. In the second fixture against Alleppey Ripples, he was pushed down the order and struggled to find rhythm, managing just 13 runs off 22 balls before being dismissed by Jalaj Saxena

With the Asia Cup 2025 just weeks away, Sanju Samson on Sunday delivered a timely reminder of his explosive abilities, smashing a sensational 121 off just 51 balls to guide Kochi Blue Tigers to a thrilling last-ball victory over Aries Kollam Sailors in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) at the Greenfield Stadium.

With the Asia Cup 2025 just weeks away, Sanju Samson on Sunday delivered a timely reminder of his explosive abilities, smashing a sensational 121 off just 51 balls to guide Kochi Blue Tigers to a thrilling last-ball victory over Aries Kollam Sailors in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) at the Greenfield Stadium.

Opening the innings, Samson tore through the opposition attack, hammering 14 fours and 7 sixes en route to his whirlwind 42-ball century, putting Kochi firmly in control of the chase. The knock not only secured a nail-biting win but also thrust Samson back into the spotlight ahead of India’s continental campaign.

Interestingly, Samson did not feature in the Kochi side’s tournament opener against Adani Trivandrum Royals. In the second fixture against Alleppey Ripples, he was pushed down the order and struggled to find rhythm, managing just 13 runs off 22 balls before being dismissed by Jalaj Saxena. However, Sunday’s blazing ton against Aries marked a strong return to form and served as a morale-boosting statement ahead of international duty.

In 42 T20Is for India, the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 861 runs from 38 innings at an average of 25.38, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Since moving to the top of the order last year, Samson has rediscovered his best form, notching up three T20I hundreds in just five innings across series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

In 2024, Samson emerged as India’s most consistent T20I batter, amassing 436 runs in 12 innings at a stellar average of 43.60 and a staggering strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty, all while opening the batting.

His next assignment will be with the Indian team in the Asia Cup 2025, where India begins their campaign against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai. The much-anticipated clash against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, also in Dubai, followed by the final group match against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 4 stage, to be held from September 20 to 26. Should India top their group, all Super 4 fixtures will be played in Dubai. If they finish second, one match will shift to Abu Dhabi, with the remaining two held in Dubai.

The tournament will culminate with the final in Dubai on September 28.