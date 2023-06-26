Sarfaraz held back by off-field conduct, fitness: BCCI source

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

“He has to work hard, maybe shed weight and comeback leaner and fitter as it’s not just batting fitness that is the sole criteria for selection,” the source added

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan’s non-inclusion in the Indian team for the West Indies tour was criticised by none other than Sunil Gavaskar, but BCCI sources claimed that his below-par “fitness level” as well as alleged “off-field conduct” has influenced the decision.


The Mumbai batter scored 2,566 runs in the last three Ranji seasons. The 25-year-old has a very impressive career average of 79.65 after 37 red-ball games, so it was very surprising that the two-time former India U-19 World Cup player had to make way for someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose career average is 42-plus.


“The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz getting ignored time and again is not just a cricketing one. There are multiple reasons for which he hasn’t been considered,” a BCCI official privy to selection developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity. “Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900-plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reasons is his fitness which isn’t exactly of international standard.


Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav to play Duleep Trophy for West Zone

“He has to work hard, maybe shed weight and comeback leaner and fitter as it’s not just batting fitness that is the sole criteria for selection,” the source added.

However, a source close to Sarfaraz said that he has recently scored 16.5 in the YoYo test during his stint at NCA. According to the BCCI official, fitness is not the only reason for his non-selection.

“His conduct on and off the field hasn’t exactly been top notch. Certain things said, certain gestures made and some incidents have been taken note of. A bit more disciplined approach would only do him a world of good,” the senior official added.

