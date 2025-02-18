Maharashtra’s Ramesh Sartape, Shahid Ansari, Krishna Shinde, Parshuram Desale and Suresh Joshi picked to represent India at Indo-Nepal Friendship Cup T20I series in Uttarakhand

India wheelchair cricket team skipper Ramesh Sartape

Listen to this article Sartape to lead Indian wheelchair cricket team against Nepal x 00:00

Five Maharashtra players have made it to the Indian team that will play 3 T20Is against Nepal for the Indo-Nepal Friendship Cup to be held at Gandhi Park, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, on February 23, 24, and 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra’s Sartape, Shahid Ansari (wicketkeeper), Krishna Shinde, Parshuram Desale and Suresh Joshi have been selected to represent India in the T20I series organised by the Disabled Sporting Society Uttarakhand (DSSU) and held under the aegis of the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI) which is affiliated to the International Council of Wheelchair Cricket (ICWC).

India wheelchair cricket team wicketkeeper Shahid Saeed Ansari



Also Read: Wave from 'King' Kohli, Shreyas' sign on T-shirt: Cricket fever soars in Dubai

“We have a good balance of youth and experience in our team. We will give our best to win this series,” Ansari told mid-day.com.

“The Indo-Nepal Friendship Cup is not just a cricket tournament, it is a bridge between two nations, built on the foundation of inclusivity and mutual respect. We are honoured to host this international event and showcase the incredible talent of divyang cricketers,” said Harish Choudhary, founder of DSSU.

“Cricket is a powerful medium that brings people together. This Friendship Cup will highlight the capabilities and talent of our athletes,” said Haroon Rasheed, founder and secretary general of DCCBI.