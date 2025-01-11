Breaking News
Updated on: 11 January,2025 09:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The 34-year-old's last outing for India was the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia at Ahmedabad on November 19, after which he was out of the team for a long time following an ankle injury

Nearly 14 months after his last international appearance, veteran seamer Mohammed Shami made his return to the Indian team on Saturday for the upcoming five-match T20I series against visiting England.





The 34-year-old Shami's last outing for India was the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia at Ahmedabad on November 19, after which he was out of the team for a long time due to an ankle injury for which he underwent surgery last year. A swelling on his knee then prevented Shami from joing the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, leaving Jasprit Bumrah to shoulder the bulk of the pace bowling load.

Suryakumar Yadav will captain the 15-member squad for the series, which begins in Kolkata on January 22.

Team for the series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (Vice-Captain), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper).

