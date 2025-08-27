Some fans and former cricketers questioned why Jasprit Bumrah was restricted to just three appearances while Mohammed Siraj played all five tests on the trot

Former India opener Virender Sehwag weighed in on the current hot topic in the world of cricket: workload management, and believes it is an "important" aspect, especially for fast bowlers.

The workload management became a much-talked-about topic after the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Some fans and former cricketers questioned why Jasprit Bumrah was restricted to just three appearances while Mohammed Siraj played all five tests on the trot.

Sehwag gave his take on whether workload management holds much relevance in the sport. He believes it doesn't have much prominence in the batter's aspect but matters for bowlers, especially the speedsters.

"I think workload is important, especially for bowlers. For batsmen, I don't think workload is a problem, since they can play and don't have to play too many matches anyway. So, I think it's important mainly for bowlers, especially fast bowlers," Sehwag said in a video posted by the Sony Sports Network on social media.

"If they are managed properly, they can play for a longer time. For India, it's important that all fast bowlers stay fit, because in big events like the Asia Cup or World Cup, if they are available, India's chances of winning will be higher," he added.

There were speculations about Bumrah's availability for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on September 9. However, the rumours were put to rest after the 31-year-old was announced as a part of India's 15-player squad. Sehwag sees him as a game-changer along with young Abhishek Sharma and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

"I think Abhishek Sharma can be a game-changer. Bumrah is always a game-changer. Varun Chakravarthy, with his mystery bowling, was very effective in the Champions Trophy and in the T20 format as well. So, these are some game changers for India who can win matches on their own," he added.

Bumrah played a fundamental role in India's title-winning run in last year's T20 World Cup. He concluded the tournament with 15 wickets and overall boasts 89 scalps from 70 appearances at 17.74 in the format. Abhishek became a familiar face in the format after Rohit Sharma left the opening slot vacant following his decision to retire from the format.

In 17 matches, the young southpaw has amassed 535 runs, at an average of 33.43, with a monstrous strike rate of 193.84, marked by two centuries and two fifties, including a best score of 135. On the other hand, Chakravarthy has found new wind since Gautam Gambhir took charge as the head coach of the Indian team.

Since enduring a torrid run in the T20 World Cup, Chakravarthy has put in the hard yards to perfect his googly, his ace weapon, and has included a couple of new tricks in his arsenal to become the opposition's nightmare. In 15 T20Is, he has scythed 33 wickets and has transformed into India's prime wicket-taking option.

In the upcoming Asia Cup, India is placed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan and Oman. India will begin its campaign on September 10 against the UAE. On September 14, India will square off against its arch-rival Pakistan and finish the group stage campaign against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

India squad for the Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

