Shafique stars in Pakistan’s record chase vs Sri Lanka at Galle

Abdullah Shafique celebrates Pakistan’s win. Pic/AFP

Abdullah Shafique hit an epic 160 to anchor Pakistan’s record chase of 342 at Galle as the tourists won a thrilling opening Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The opener capped his marathon display with the winning runs in the final session on Day Five, jumping for joy and pumping his fist as Pakistan triumphed by four wickets for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took a match haul of nine wickets, but his efforts were in vain as the visitors battled past the previous best chase in Galle of 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

