Shah takes over as ICC chief, aims to resolve Champions Trophy standoff

Jay Shah

Indian cricket administrator Jay Shah on Sunday took charge as the chairman of the ICC with an immediate goal of ending the impasse surrounding the Champions Trophy and a broader vision of making cricket a commercially viable Olympic sport. The 36-year-old Shah, who headlined the BCCI as its secretary for the last five years, is the fifth Indian and the youngest ever to head the global cricket body.

He was the unanimous choice of the ICC’s Board of Directors and replaced New Zealand attorney Greg Barclay, who didn’t wish to continue for a third consecutive term. Shah will have his task cut out as the ICC looks to find an acceptable solution to implement the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy originally scheduled in Pakistan.

As of now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to accept the hybrid model under which India play their matches in Dubai. But the PCB also wants the same courtesy to be accorded to Pakistan in all four ICC tournaments till 2031, which will be co-hosted or singularly hosted by the Indian cricket board. Now, as the head of the global body and with less than 100 days left for the tournament to begin, Shah will have to co-ordinate with both the PCB and his former colleagues at the BCCI for an “acceptable solution” in order to organise a hassle-free tournament.

Shah didn’t make any comment on the Champions Trophy while outlining his priorities for his term which included leveraging the sport’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as an opportunity and further accelerate the growth of the women’s game. “This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide,” Shah said.

