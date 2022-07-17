Shaheen takes four as Pak bowl out Sri Lanka for 222

The tourists reached 24-2 at stumps here after losing their openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique. Azhar Ali, on three, and skipper Babar Azam, on one, were batting at close of play with Pakistan still trailing by 198 runs

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the wicket of SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Pic/AFP

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi led an inspired attack to bowl out Sri Lanka for 222, but the hosts hit back with two wickets before stumps on the opening day of the first Test on Saturday.



The tourists reached 24-2 at stumps here after losing their openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique. Azhar Ali, on three, and skipper Babar Azam, on one, were batting at close of play with Pakistan still trailing by 198 runs. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen stood out with figures of 4-58, but Dinesh Chandimal’s attacking 76 and a late cameo of 36 by Maheesh Theekshana gave the hosts a fighting total on a pitch expected to aid spinners. The hosts were tottering at 133-8, but added 89 runs for the final two wickets.

