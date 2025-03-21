Breaking News
Shakib al Hasan cleared of suspect action

Updated on: 21 March,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  Dhaka
PTI |

He underwent a test in Chennai in January, but could not get his action cleared

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared of a suspect bowling action, and will now be able to resume bowling.


Last December, Shakib was suspended from bowling after his action was found illegal in an English County game for Surrey. He underwent a test in Chennai in January, but could not get his action cleared.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


