He underwent a test in Chennai in January, but could not get his action cleared

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Shakib al Hasan cleared of suspect action x 00:00

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared of a suspect bowling action, and will now be able to resume bowling.

Last December, Shakib was suspended from bowling after his action was found illegal in an English County game for Surrey. He underwent a test in Chennai in January, but could not get his action cleared.

