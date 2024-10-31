Shakib unlikely to play ODI series against Afghanistan

Shakib has been out of action since the last month’s second Test against India in Kanpur. He missed the ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa due to safety reasons

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed said that veteran allrounder Shakib Al Hasan’s participation in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unlikely.

