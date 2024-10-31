Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shakib unlikely to play ODI series against Afghanistan

Shakib unlikely to play ODI series against Afghanistan

Updated on: 01 November,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Dhaka
IANS |

Top

Shakib has been out of action since the last month’s second Test against India in Kanpur. He missed the ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa due to safety reasons

Shakib unlikely to play ODI series against Afghanistan

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Shakib unlikely to play ODI series against Afghanistan
x
00:00

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed said that veteran allrounder Shakib Al Hasan’s participation in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unlikely. 


Shakib has been out of action since the last month’s second Test against India in Kanpur. He missed the ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa due to safety reasons.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shakib Al Hasan bangladesh afghanistan cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK