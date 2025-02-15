Shardashram’s Ira, Parag’s Tanisha hit top form in semis

At Cross Maidan on Friday, Oxford Public School made 101-2 in 15 overs with opener Ria Thakur slamming an unbeaten 50 off 43 balls

Yet another splendid batting performance from Ira Jadhav helped Shardashram Vidyamandir reach the final of the MSSA-Late Manoramaben Apte Girls U-16 cricket tournament.

At Cross Maidan on Friday, Oxford Public School made 101-2 in 15 overs with opener Ria Thakur slamming an unbeaten 50 off 43 balls. Shardashram chased down their target in 12.4 overs. Ira made 43 not out in 32 balls (3x4) while Mugdha Parte scored 40 not out in 33 balls (5x4) for Shardashram to win by nine wickets.

Meanwhile, National English School v Parag English School, played at the same venue, was supposed to be a 15 overs a side affair, but according to MSSA Secretary Nadim Memon, a late realisation of the slip up saw the umpires continue the match as a 10-overs encounter.

National scored 61-3 in their 10 overs. In reply, Parag chased down the target in just 7.3 overs without losing a wicket. Tanisha Sharma lead the charge with 40 off 24 balls (7x4). The Shardashram v Parag final (22 overs-a-side) will be held on February 26 at MCA’s BKC ground.

Brief scores

National English School 61-3 in 10 overs (Antara Tawde 26) lost to Parag English School 62-0 in 7.3 overs (Tanisha Sharma 40 not out, Swara Jadhav 20 not out) by 10 wkts.

Oxford Public School 101-2 in 15 overs (Ria Thakur 50 not out, Dhruvi Trivedi 24, Samiksha Kharde 18 not out) lost to Shardashram Vidyamandir 102-1 in 12.4 overs (Mugdha Parte 40 not out, Ira Jadhav 43 not out) by 9 wkts.