Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shardashrams Ira Parags Tanisha hit top form in semis

Shardashram’s Ira, Parag’s Tanisha hit top form in semis

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

At Cross Maidan on Friday, Oxford Public School made 101-2 in 15 overs with opener Ria Thakur slamming an unbeaten 50 off 43 balls

Shardashram’s Ira, Parag’s Tanisha hit top form in semis

Ira Jadhav and Tanisha Sharma

Listen to this article
Shardashram’s Ira, Parag’s Tanisha hit top form in semis
x
00:00

Yet another splendid batting performance from Ira Jadhav helped Shardashram Vidyamandir reach the final of the MSSA-Late Manoramaben Apte Girls U-16 cricket tournament.


At Cross Maidan on Friday, Oxford Public School made 101-2 in 15 overs with opener Ria Thakur slamming an unbeaten 50 off 43 balls. Shardashram chased down their target in 12.4 overs. Ira made 43 not out in 32 balls (3x4) while Mugdha Parte scored 40 not out in 33 balls (5x4) for Shardashram to win by nine wickets. 


Meanwhile, National English School v Parag English School, played at the same venue, was supposed to be a 15 overs a side affair, but according to MSSA Secretary Nadim Memon, a late realisation of the slip up saw the umpires continue the match as a 10-overs encounter. 


National scored 61-3 in their 10 overs. In reply, Parag chased down the target in just 7.3 overs without losing a wicket. Tanisha Sharma lead the charge with 40 off 24 balls (7x4). The Shardashram v Parag final (22 overs-a-side) will be held on February 26 at MCA’s BKC ground.

Brief scores

National English School 61-3 in 10 overs (Antara Tawde 26) lost to Parag English School 62-0 in 7.3 overs (Tanisha Sharma 40 not out, Swara Jadhav 20 not out) by 10 wkts.

Oxford Public School 101-2 in 15 overs (Ria Thakur 50 not out, Dhruvi Trivedi 24, Samiksha Kharde 18 not  out) lost to Shardashram Vidyamandir 102-1 in 12.4 overs (Mugdha Parte 40 not out, Ira Jadhav 43 not out) by 9 wkts.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK