The 68-year-old retired all-rounder was on a leisurely fishing trip near Darwin in northern Australia when disaster struck

Sir Ian Botham proudly holds up the barramundi he caught during fishing (Pic: @sirianbotham/Instagram)

Listen to this article Sharks, crocs, and Beefy: Sir Ian Botham saved from death’s door by former rival Merv Hughes x 00:00

England cricket legend Sir Ian Botham found himself in a perilous situation recently when he was rescued by former Australian fast bowler Merv Hughes after falling into a river teeming with sharks and crocodiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 68-year-old retired all-rounder was on a leisurely fishing trip near Darwin in northern Australia when disaster struck. Botham, affectionately known as 'Beefy', was crossing from one boat to another on the Moyle River when his flip-flops became ensnared in some roping, causing him to tumble headfirst into the water.

"My catch of the day was the barra [fish] while I was nearly catch of the day for all the crocs and bull sharks..."Thanks boys for getting me out," he wrote on Instagram on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IanBotham (@sirianbotham)

The fall was anything but graceful, as Sir Ian collided violently with the side of the boat on his way down, suffering significant bruising to his torso. However, his luck was in, as Hughes and a group of fellow fishermen reacted swiftly, hauling him from the river’s treacherous waters.

The Moyle River, infamous for its dangerous wildlife, is home to crocodiles, while a family of bull sharks was also reported to have been circling beneath the boat at the time of the incident.

Recalling the harrowing experience with his signature humor, Botham jokingly referenced the iconic Australian film Crocodile Dundee, telling Australia’s Herald Sun newspaper, "At the end of the day, Crocodile Beefy survived."

"I was out of the water quicker than I went in it. Quite a few sets of eyes were having a peep at me. Luckily I had no time to think about what was in the water."

The cricket commentator added: "The guys were brilliant, it was just one of those accidents. It was all very quick and I'm okay now."

Also Read: Kim Hughes, Imran Khan, Ian Botham and the rest in '79-80

Despite the close call, Botham narrowly avoided what could have been a far worse fate. The river’s reputation for harboring some of the country’s most dangerous predators made the situation all the more alarming.

The incident took place last week during a four-day fishing expedition to catch barramundi.

Botham and Hughes, former rivals on the cricket field during the fierce England-Australia clashes of the 1980s, have since forged a close friendship in retirement. The two were reportedly preparing to commentate together on a series of upcoming cricket matches, including the highly anticipated first Test between Australia and India.

Botham, who was knighted in 2020 for his services to cricket and charity, is widely regarded as one of England’s greatest cricketers. Throughout his illustrious career, he amassed over 5,200 runs and claimed 383 wickets in Test matches. His adventurous spirit and ability to survive a brush with danger in the crocodile-infested waters of northern Australia are yet another testament to his indomitable will—both on and off the field.