Shastri lambasts India’s twin-spin strategy

Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:26 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Why did you play two spinners? What was the need if you don’t trust them?” said Shastri

Shastri lambasts India’s twin-spin strategy

Ravi Shastri. Pic/AFP

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has questioned India’s decision to play two spinners in the ongoing Test at the MCG. 


“Spin wasn’t used as much as it should have. It took  40 overs before Jadeja was introduced into the attack. It took a long time for Sundar to bowl his first over.  Why did you play two spinners? What was the need if you don’t trust them?” said Shastri. 


