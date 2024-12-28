Shastri lambasts India’s twin-spin strategy

Why did you play two spinners? What was the need if you don’t trust them?” said Shastri

Ravi Shastri. Pic/AFP

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has questioned India’s decision to play two spinners in the ongoing Test at the MCG.

“Spin wasn’t used as much as it should have. It took 40 overs before Jadeja was introduced into the attack. It took a long time for Sundar to bowl his first over. Why did you play two spinners? What was the need if you don’t trust them?” said Shastri.

