Shikhar Dhawan to lead in ODI series against WI; Rohit, Kohli rested

Two other senior players, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have also been rested. Hardik Pandya, who recently made his India comeback following a successful IPL, is also not a part of the side

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday named India captain for the three ODIs against the West Indies in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, while Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were among those who have been rested for the series beginning on July 22 in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Two other senior players, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have also been rested. Hardik Pandya, who recently made his India comeback following a successful IPL, is also not a part of the side.

Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan, who are not part of the ODI squad for the series in England beginning July 12, have been included in the 16-member team for the West Indies tour.

Shubman Gill, who last played an ODI in December 2020, has also got the selectors’ nod.

Ravindra Jadeja has been named Dhawan’s deputy for the series. Dhawan, who only plays ODI, had first captained the side during the tour of Sri Lanka last year when the Test specialists were in England.



Also Read: Arch-rivals Pakistan gain huge advantage after India's 7-wicket loss to England

India’s ODI squad

S Dhawan (captain), R Jadeja (vice-captain), R Gaikwad, S Gill, D Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, S Iyer, I Kishan (wk), S Samson (wk), S Thakur, Y Chahal, A Patel, Avesh Khan, P Krishna, M Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever