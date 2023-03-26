Shipley’s fifer helps New Zealand rout Lanka by 198 runs

Playing just his fourth match for the Black Caps, tall seamer Shipley took 5-31 as the tourists were skittled for 76 at Eden Park, their lowest ODI score against New Zealand and their fifth-lowest evers

Henry Shipley bowls against SL on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Henry Shipley tore through Sri Lanka’s batting line-up as New Zealand romped to a 198-run win in the first ODI here on Saturday.

Playing just his fourth match for the Black Caps, tall seamer Shipley took 5-31 as the tourists were skittled for 76 at Eden Park, their lowest ODI score against New Zealand and their fifth-lowest ever.

Also Read: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs, sweep series 2-0

Sri Lanka’s capitulation in 19.5 overs made it their second shortest innings. The visitors never recovered after slumping to 31-5, with only three batters reaching double figures, including top scorer Angelo Mathews (18). It comes just two months after Sri Lanka’s world-record 317-run loss to India in Thiruvananthapuram—when they were out for 73.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever