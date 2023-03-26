Breaking News
Mumbai: CAG audit report indicts BMC for irregularities
Mumbai: Grant Road killer wanted to murder wife, daughter
Mumbai: City’s first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students
Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shipleys fifer helps New Zealand rout Lanka by 198 runs

Shipley’s fifer helps New Zealand rout Lanka by 198 runs

Updated on: 26 March,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Auckland
AFP |

Top

Playing just his fourth match for the Black Caps, tall seamer Shipley took 5-31 as the tourists were skittled for 76 at Eden Park, their lowest ODI score against New Zealand and their fifth-lowest evers

Shipley’s fifer helps New Zealand rout Lanka by 198 runs

Henry Shipley bowls against SL on Saturday. Pic/AFP


Henry Shipley tore through Sri Lanka’s batting line-up as New Zealand romped to a 198-run win in the first ODI here on Saturday. 


Playing just his fourth match for the Black Caps, tall seamer Shipley took 5-31 as the tourists were skittled for 76 at Eden Park, their lowest ODI score against New Zealand and their fifth-lowest ever. 



Also Read: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs, sweep series 2-0


Sri Lanka’s capitulation in 19.5 overs made it their second shortest innings. The visitors never recovered after slumping to 31-5, with only three batters reaching double figures, including top scorer Angelo Mathews (18). It comes just two months after Sri Lanka’s world-record 317-run loss to India in Thiruvananthapuram—when they were out for 73.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

new zealand sri lanka cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK